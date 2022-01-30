The Western Regional NDC Parliamentary Caucus is demanding a thorough investigation into the Appiate explosion disaster for corrective measures as well as compensation for victims.

The Chairman of the Western Regional NDC Parliamentary Paucus, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, speaking after leading seven NDC parliamentarians to visit and donate relief items to the victims of the disaster, said this is a time to unite and support victims and also ensure thorough investigation into the disaster.

“When things like this happen, it is important that as a country we get to the bottom of it and make sure we find out what happened and if there are corrective measures we take it. We all know that there are laws in place. Thus LI 2177 that states clearly how transportation of explosive materials must be handled.”

“This investigation must be thorough enough for us to get to the bottom for us to find out what happened. If there were lapses, we need to know people who should be held accountable and make sure that we put in measures that will not let this happen anywhere in this country anymore. That’s what we should all be united in going forward and doing.”

“And so we stand United with the honourable member in the community in making sure that the commitments that have been made by government and corporate Ghana must also come to the aid of this community, especially the mining communities. This is the time that the mining Community, especially those operating in the Western region must show that they care about the people of this region. So many years of gold extraction and look at the crisis. We expect to see them taking the lead in making sure we rebuild Appiate”, he said.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, also representing the general NDC caucus in parliament while sympathizing with the Chief and people of Appiate also commended the MP for Prestea-Huni-Valley, Wisdom Cudjoe, for his leadership role since the disaster.

“We thank the community, the chief, and the MCE, and the team. It is obvious that in crisis like this, the only way you win is working together. We have come to witness firsthand the unity that is in this community. I think I stand on behalf of the NDC Caucus in Parliament, led by honorable Haruna Idrissu, the Western Region Caucus to thank the chiefs and the people and to thank the honourable member for all the efforts he has made. We know he has been working tirelessly when this happened. He made a profound statement on the floor of Parliament and I think the point that was made has to be re echoed“, he added.

The MP for Prestea-Huni-Valley, Wisdom Cudjoe, who purchased the assorted items that were donated by the NDC parliamentary caucus demanded for compensation for victims of the disaster.

“Whatever the investigation will be, the problem was created by Maxam company. So my view is that they should take a leading role in the rebuilding of Appiate. Then others can also come and support them. it’s not the government that has to take the leading role. That is my expectation, and we will make sure that they take their leading role. Thus insurance among other things should be their responsibility. If this people were to be working in a mining company and this accident occurred, they were going to be given in the law what we call workman compensation, but because they are not workers there, they are not covered.”

“But since some of them are injured and throughout their life, they may live as disabled people the company has to provide insurance cover for them”, he said.