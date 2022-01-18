The Ningo-Prampram National Democratic Congress (NDC) Constituency Secretariat in the Greater Accra Region, has congratulated the Member of Parliament, Sam George on his recognition as the overall best MP of 2021 by FAKS Investigative Services .

In a statement signed by the Constituency Chairman, Enoch Kwame Nortey, it expressed delight in the MPs “dexterity and ability to relentlessly search for solutions to problems of his constituents and the nation as a whole.”

“It was not surprising that you were previously honoured in a similar fashion by U.S Congressman Danny K. Davies, among other well-deserved awards.”

“The way of accomplishment is constantly extreme and the individuals who are constantly prepared to take challenges and have the boldness to prevail upon it, are just those granted these accomplishments. We compliment you as you have such an identity, especially as demonstrated in your fight against LGBTQIAA+ in our country. Indeed, you overcame many obstacles in achieving this height.”

It further commended the MP’s relentless fight against LGBTQIAA+ activities as well as its legalisation.

“Today, the Ghanaian people have such a strong abhorrence to LGBTQIAA+ and are ready to reject it in no uncertain terms. Thanks to you as the lead advocate. Your quote “God created Adam and Eve and not Adam and Steve” has become so famous with Ghanaians that it shall remain on the minds for decades if not centuries to come.”

“It’s our prayer that you never restrict yourself with lacking; rather, we hope that you break the limits and advance higher in the coming years. Certainly, you can be assured of our unflinching support in your every endeavour,” it added.

FAKS Investigative Services announced the Performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers for the year 2021.

The annual survey also included the performance of Members of Parliament and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of the State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.

Mainly, the survey focuses on opinions from the public, assessment from the ministries, agencies as well as information from the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs).

The public, who are the respondents, contributed largely to the outcome of this survey, especially concerning the Ministers, Deputy Ministers, Regional Ministers and the CEOs of State Institutions.

Its team is made up of researchers, media practitioners and scholars who do the assessment based on the outcome of the findings they received.

The survey took place between the months of October and December, 2021 and it was the 10th Edition since FAKS started this project.

Respondents for the survey were, journalists, students, traders in general, traditional rulers, teachers, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), drivers, academia, and others.

About 69% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 55, while the remaining 31% were between the ages of 56 and 77.

Ashanti Region recorded the highest respondents, followed by Greater Accra Region, Western Region, Eastern, Central, Volta, Bono, Oti, Western North, Bono East, Upper East, Upper West, Savanna, Ahafo, North East and Northern Region respectively.

In total, 3,953 respondents were recorded, representing 91.36% of respondents recorded in the 2020 survey that was 4,327.

Out of the 3,953 feedbacks received during the period, 2,365 of the respondents, representing 59.83% were females, while the remaining 1,588 representing 40.17% were males. Meanwhile, the ranking was between 50% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.