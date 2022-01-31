Authorities of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) have announced plans to partner the Atta-Mills Institute to mark the 10th anniversary of the passing of the late Ghanaian leader, Professor John Evans Atta-Mills.

The late President died on July 24th, 2012.

At a meeting with officials of the Atta-Mills Institute led by CEO, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the NLA Director-General Sammi Awuku said “we at NLA will be delighted to partner the Institute to mark the 10 years of the passing of a great man like Professor Mills. He was admired for his peaceful nature, and we will forever remember him”.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho on his part thanked the NLA for its contribution to the growth of the Atta-Mills Institute.

“We are glad and happy at the collaboration between the NLA and AMI. Mr. Awuku is always someone we can call on”.

The National Lotteries Authority in partnership with the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI) weeks ago renovated a three-classroom school block for residents of Gonteng, a community in the valley of Aburi Mountains.

The donation was done at a brief ceremony that saw the group also donate a corn mill facility to the community.

Teachings and learning materials including three magnetic whiteboards, graph boards, a framed national pledge and anthems were given to the school.