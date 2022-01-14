The Secretary of the University of Ghana chapter of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has described the National Labour Commission as “super incompetent” over its handling of his union’s labour dispute.

He feels the Commission has not been proactive enough in handling labour disputes.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, he criticised the Commission for ignoring the union’s previous grievances only to declare their current strike illegal.

“You are supposed to be an independent arbiter coming between the government and labour. But when the government is unable to respect the agreement, when the government is unable to do things that it is required to do and labour [unions] complain, you don’t act.”

“But when labour out of frustration resorts to strikes, then immediately, you want to call a meeting. What sort of incompetence is this,” he added.

Responding to Mr. Gyampo on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, the NLC’s Executive Secretary, Ofosu Asamoah, said Prof. Gyampo’s criticism was irresponsible.

“It is offensive to the sensibilities of all Ghanaians, the Commission does not deal with UTAG issues alone. If you try to undermine the integrity of the Commission and bring it down, where will people send their labour problems in this country” he quizzed.

On the status of UTAG’s strike, Mr. Asamoah said its strike was declared illegal because it “did not follow due process, which was fairly admitted by the executives of the University Teachers Association of Ghana.”

He added that “the parties [UTAG] and Fair Wages Commission] agreed that they be given one month to go back to the negotiation table, deal with the issues outstanding and report back to the commission on the 16th of February 2022.”

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.