The National Labour Commission (NLC), has invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), to a meeting over the ongoing strike by the teacher union.

The meeting slated for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 2:30 pm, according to the Commission, is for a “hearing of the issues in dispute”.

It comes on the back of allegations by UTAG that the FWSC had delayed in releasing the report of the Labour Market Survey (LMS).

NLC in a statement said, “UTAG should have complied with section 159 of Act 651 where the Commission would be served the required notice to enable it to intervene immediately.”

To this end, the meeting is being convened in line with the NLC’s mandate under section 138 of Act 651, and also powers under section 139 of Act 651.

“The parties are urged to take note of the time and date and appear as scheduled,” the statement further urged.

In the meantime, in view of the COVID-19 protocols, the representation by each side is restricted to two persons.

UTAG began an indefinite strike today, Monday, January 10, 2022.

The association, in a statement dated January 6, 2022, complained about what it refers to as the lack of trust that has so far characterized its engagements with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of UTAG thus resolved to withdraw teaching and related activities, effective today, Monday, January 10, over the failure of the employer to adhere to agreed timelines.

UTAG members on all campuses are to withdraw from teaching and other activities like examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts, and the processing of examination results.

The association has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.