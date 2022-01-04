The District Security Council of Mumprugu Moadari in the North East Region says it is providing the necessary assistance to the police to arrest suspects who killed two persons at Yagaba in the North East Region.

According to DISEC, the two persons were stabbed on New Year’s Day during a misunderstanding that ensued amongst some youth at Yagaba.

In an interview with Citi News, the District Chief Executive for Mumprugu Moadari, Abu Adams, said the police are yet to arrest any suspect in connection with the incident, but it is working with other stakeholders to resolve the crime.

“Around 12 midnight, I received a call informing me about an incident at Yagaba. I called the police to move to the scene, and by the time they got to the scene, all those who did it had dispersed, so the police at the time did not make any arrests. They followed up to the clinic where the victims were sent to, and around 1:00 am the police called and informed me that two persons had passed away. We asked them to intensify security patrols in the town and neighboring communities. The next day we went there and met with the police and consulted the families. We also called for reinforcement.”

The DCE also added that all relevant stakeholders are being engaged to avert a future occurrence, stressing that, investigations are ongoing in earnest and the public must volunteer useful information that will help the police arrest the suspects.

He said calm has however been restored in the area as residents are going about their normal duties.

“Yesterday [Sunday], we met at a DIESC meeting to see how we can investigate and bring the perpetrators to book and how we can ensure that there is peace and calm in Yabaga. That is what we are doing. Currently, people can go about their duties without any problem, and we have intensified patrols on the Yabaga and Kubori highway. The security agencies will liaise with the families and the public to volunteer information to be able to carry out this investigation,” he added.