The Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has opened a footwear and furniture bank in his constituency.

The initiative would allow school children without good footwear, visit the bank and collect shoes and sandals of their choice for school.

This move is expected to offer the kids some dignity and decency in their appearance in class to learn.

At the occasion to open the ‘bank’, the MP noted that all the materials were locally sourced from his constituency.

In a Facebook post to announce the initiative, he wrote:

“It is refreshing to note that this has been largely a North Tongu local content-driven initiative from the metal fabrication, furniture production and footwear supplies. I am enormously proud of Aveyime- based Amuga Metal Works, Borlor Shoes of Mepe and Dodzi Carpentry in Battor”.

He also acknowledged volunteers who mobilised footwear donations from the national capital for free distribution.

“I am happy to acknowledge Mr. Tonyi Senayah of Horseman Shoes who reached out on his own volition and pledged a generous partnership with our footwear component moving into the near future”.

“It is deeply humbling to establish that our model allows for North Tongu to now have a constant store of thousands of furniture and footwear for free distribution to those who need them all-year-round,” he added.

The “no-furniture syndrome” and the unacceptable sight of vulnerable kids walking barefooted to school would now be a phenomenon of the past.