The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, has expressed worry over the government’s silence on measures put in place to resolve the impasse with the University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG.

He contends that the government’s failure to find a solution to the concerns of UTAG will severely disrupt the academic calendar of public universities.

The fate of the academic calendar remains in the balance as students are left stranded on various campuses.

The industrial action by the lecturers, in demand of better conditions of service, is now in its third week.

In a Citi News interview, the Akatsi North Member of Parliament stressed on the need for government to show commitment in resolving the matter.

“It is really a worry to me and all well-meaning Ghanaians because it’s been three weeks now,” the MP said.

“It will affect the academic calendar because this is the third week and will take a number of weeks before they are recalled, and it is going to disorganise a lot of things,” he said.

UTAG members on all campuses are on strike to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.

The striking lecturers have so far ignored a directive by the National Labour Commission to return to work after their strike was declared illegal.