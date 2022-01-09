The Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Surveillance team of the Upper East Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab, a notorious armed robber at Sandema.

He was arrested on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Police reports indicated that Abdulai Issaka Achalicaab has been behind a series of robberies at Sandema, Fumbisi and other surrounding enclaves.

He is also on the Police wanted list for jumping bail in a robbery case pending trial before a court in Bolga since 2020.

Further details established that the suspect is responsible for the robbery in Kadema which occurred on July 24, 2021, in which a victim was severely wounded.

During the special operation, the Police recovered from the suspect three unregistered motorbikes believed to have been robbed from others and used for his robbery expeditions.

The Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service authorised a 24-hour regional highway patrol unit in the Upper East Region to check violent crime on roads.

The unit also provide escorts for transit vehicles, for tomato carrying vehicles, and serve as a deterrent to security threats on the highways.