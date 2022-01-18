A former Member of parliament and long-standing member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, has declared his interest in contesting as a flagbearer in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.

He says Ghana’s present situation requires that the country moves on a different trajectory, and he is in the best position to lead the charge.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show on Tuesday, Dr. Apraku said he has the “capacity and capability to deliver [development and progress] to the people of Ghana.”

He said although Ghana is making some progress, it needs to speed it up.

“I think they [the party] should reward Apraku. Not just because I’ve been around for a long time, but because I have the capacity and capability to deliver to the people of Ghana. If you’ve been around for long, and you are not good enough, it doesn’t cut it. I can take this country on a completely different trajectory,” he said.

“There is a lot that we can do. We can’t continue on the path that we are. We are making progress, but we need to speed up that process and widen the scope of capability in our country,” he added.

Dr. Apraku, who is currently the Commissioner for Macroeconomic Policy and Economic Research at the ECOWAS Secretariat, said his goal if elected is to ensure a “sustainable and resilient economy where people will be free and live in dignity and make sure that the rules and regulations and laws work the way they are irrespective of personality. I want us to create greater accountability for government.”

The former Offinso North legislator and Trade and Industry Minister, has thrice contested unsuccessfully to become the NPP’s flagbearer, but is hoping that he will be lucky on his fourth attempt ahead of the 2024 elections.

As President Akufo-Addo is unable to stand again to be president, the NPP is looking to elect a new flagbearer to lead the party into the next elections.

Already, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen; Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia; former member Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko; and Agric Minister, Owusu Afriyie Akoto have all hinted at plans to contest in the flagbearership race.