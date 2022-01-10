The National Road Safety Authority, NRSA, plans to regularise and certify activities of vulcanizers in the country with the issuance of a practice permit to help improve their services in order to reduce accidents in the country.

According to the Authority, an operational audit conducted in 2021 revealed that quite a number of vulcanizers and tyre technicians had little or no professional idea about their activities, which goes a long way in contributing to the number of road accidents being recorded in the country.

In an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of a capacity building training for vulcanizers in the Eastern Region by the National Road Safety Authority, Samuel Asiamah, a Transport Consultant, said the Authority will continue to engage various stakeholders to help reduce accidents in the country.

“About 23 percent of the fatalities that we have are as a result of having tyre blowouts. These vulcanizers are the ones that fit in our tyres or repair our tyres for us when we have issues. We are trying to see how we can unionise these vulcanizers, and continue to give them the training to enforce these tyre standards and let extend this training to drivers and users on our roads,” he said.

The Acting Director of Regulations at the Authority, Kwame Kodua Attuahene, also indicated that the Authority may issue compliance notice, court enforcement order or move further with administrative penalties against institutions who fail to do their work which normally lead to crashes and deaths when the new Road Safety Authority Regulations bill is passed.

“When calamity strikes, in a day or two, they find the means to fix the problem. So if issues can be fixed after events, why can we not do so before the events, and that is the essence of our compliance regime,” Mr. Attuahene said.