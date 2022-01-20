The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has hinted at plans by the government to deploy the services of some National Service personnel to assist in the rollout of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign from February this year.

According to the Minister, the National Service personnel would complement the efforts of various Municipal Environmental Health Officers who would be summoning persons and corporate entities with filthy surroundings.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, in outlining strategies for the implementation of the program said “we have been talking to the NSS Secretariat, so very soon some National Service personnel will be released to join the police.”

“We need more hands to get the work done. We will communicate the details in due course. ”

With the growing concern of filth dominating most parts of the city, the government is set to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws from February with the rollout of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.

For instance, individuals and corporate bodies with filthy surroundings would be summoned and sanctioned by environmental health officers in two weeks’ time.

Henry Quartey bares teeth at waste management firms over filth in Accra

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has expressed disappointment in the various waste management firms operating in the national capital, Accra.

According to the Minister, his tour of the city within the last few days, revealed that most parts of Accra had been engulfed in filth despite the distribution of some waste management facilities under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ project.

During an engagement with Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives in Accra ahead of the execution of the program in February, Mr. Quartey charged them to ensure that the vicinities are cleared of all filth.

“I need to send the caution to you that next week, we will be calling all waste management companies, and we will bring the media in, and we will embarrass you. It will not be a nice talk at all.”