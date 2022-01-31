The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has clarified that National Service Personnel will not be responsible for the cleaning on the 1st of February 2022, to mark the operationalization of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ Bye-Law.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I wish to state that the involvement of the National Service Personnel in this exercise is not for Clean-up as some have unfortunately misconstrued, but to assist with the sensitisation of the public on the roll-out of the Bye-Law,” the minister said in a statement.

The statement indicated that about 15,000 National Service Personnel, over 2,000 men and women drawn from the Security services, and about 2,000 YEA and Zoomlion workers will join the Regional Coordinating Council for the exercise.

The sensitisation drive for the “Operation Clean Your Frontage” Bye-Law will begin from the early hours of February 1.

The Minister further called on city dwellers to join this drive “to make our city clean and make Greater Accra Work.”

Operation Clean Your Frontage is a response to concerns that filth continues to dominate most parts of Accra.

The government is set to ensure the enforcement of the sanitation bye-laws from February with the roll-out of this project.

For instance, individuals and corporate bodies with filthy surroundings would be summoned and sanctioned by environmental health officers.