A Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, welcomed new pupils of Sakumono School Complex 1&2 to school.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour was accompanied by Anna Addo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West, and Regional Director of Education for Greater Accra, Mrs. Monica Ankrah, and some officials of the Ministry of Education.

The Deputy Minister also took the opportunity to inspire the young ones on their magnificent journey of education and lifelong learning opportunity.

“My First Day at School’ on January 18 was a great opportunity to welcome new pupils of Sakumono School Complex 1&2 to school, and to inspire these young ones on their magnificent journey of Education and lifelong learning opportunity.”

“I took the occasion to urge parents to take full advantage of free education from KG to SHS to enroll every child of school-going age in school. No child must be left behind on the basis of gender, disability nor economic status.”

He also added that the “attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 4 is on course.”

“We shall strive to do more and ensure improved human capital index and put Ghana on the path of rapid socio-economic development through quality, relevant and equitable education for all.”