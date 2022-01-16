OpenLabs Ghana, a leading provider of IT education in the country, has lauded government’s plans to expand the study of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, STEM education in the country.

At a day’s photo exhibition ceremony for Graphic Designers and Animators in Tema, the Regional Head of Sales at OpenLabs Ghana for Accra and Tema, noted that STEM education is crucial for the future, hence the need to encourage its study now.

Assadullah further called on government to partner with already established IT training institutions such as OpenLabs Ghana to in expanding the frontiers of STEM education in the country.

“STEM education is the future. It is therefore really good that government is looking into STEM education because that is the future. I think the government should partner with already established training institutions like this who are already providing some levels of STEM education. This will help the youth get the skills that will enable them stand on their own.”

With over 45 highly trained professional practitioners in attendance, the photo exhibition which is an annual event organized by the OpenLabs Ghana saw the display of hundreds of world class artworks made by students and some practicing professionals.

Since its establishment some two years ago, OpenLabs Ghana has trained over 100 Graphic Designers, Data Analyticians, Animators among others who are currently doing exploits in many sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

OpenLabs, which has campuses in Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale, currently trains students in cutting edge IT programs such as Software Development, Digital Design, Robotics among others.

Speaking to Citi News, the Head of Department for Graphic Designing and Animation at OpenLabs Ghana, Prince Boateng, explained that the exhibition was aimed at bringing professional practitioners and students together under one umbrella for long-term networking.

Prince Boateng added that investment in the sector is important as that could help reduce the high rate of youth unemployment in the country.

“In the Western world, they invest in arts to create jobs for their youth. I am therefore appealing to the government of Ghana to also invest heavily in the Graphic Designing and Animation sector because it has a huge potential to help curb youth unemployment in the country.”

Some students of the Institute also expressed concern about low investment and limited promotion of Arts.

Daniel Danso, an animation student at OpenLabs Ghana note that “even though we have been trained with these skills our main challenge is the lack of equipment and art studios in the country. I think the Ministry of Creative Arts should be interested in organizing periodic art festivals in the country to create more awareness.”