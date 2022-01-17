Over fifteen persons have been summoned by the Ablekuma North Municipal Assembly for not cleaning their immediate environments.

This follows the piloting of the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ program by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council by the Assembly on Saturday.

The initiative seeks to obligate individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for cleanliness of their immediate environment.

Speaking to journalists after the exercise, the Municipal Chief Executive for Ablekuma North, Kofi Ofori, threatened to prosecute the summoned individuals who fail to appear before the assembly by Friday, February 21.

“We are watching carefully to see if people adhere to the instructions given, and for those who fail to appear before us as has been instructed, we have various ways of fishing them them out. We might even resort to Court,” he said.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council in October 2021 launched the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative to implement sanitation bye-laws.

The campaign will, among other things, encourage the greening of the city.

The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has championed the initiative under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the ‘Let’s make Accra work’ campaign.