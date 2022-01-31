The Municipal Chief Executive of La Nkwantanang Madina is urging residents of the municipality to keep their surroundings clean to avoid being prosecuted by the assembly under the government’s ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ campaign.

The ‘Operation Clean your frontage’ initiative kicks off in the Greater Accra Region from Tuesday, 1st February 2022.

As part of the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly’s efforts to sensitize inhabitants before the commencement of the initiative, the MCE visited some churches and mosques to educate and admonish them to abide by the by-laws of the assembly.

“It’s nothing new. In the past, we used to have ‘samasama’ and it was very good, and it’s coming back, and that is what we have come to engage them on. Once we start, the task force will be in place to ensure that when we come to your place, your premises, workplace and the place is untidy the assembly will summon you and the law will take its cause”.

The Madina Municipality is constantly dealing with filth, especially around the Zongo Junction area, giving the assembly a tough time to enforce the laws.

But the MCE says going forward, sanctions would be meted out to offenders.

“In the by-law, it states that you have up to not less than 6 months imprisonment and not more than 12 months imprisonment or a fine of about 250 penalty unit or both depending on the offense.”

According to her, recalcitrant offenders will be served harsher punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

“If you are recalcitrant then you are likely to be sentenced. There was this gentleman who would always dump refuse on the Zongo Junction highway and anytime we arrested people, we found him being one of the culprits. The fines were not punitive enough, so the judge had to sentence him to a minimum of 3 months according to the old by-laws.”