The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) is urging the public to ignore a viral video in which the founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah is alleged to have provided prophetic direction for the former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah.

According to the Council, the claims in the said tape, which has received widespread social media publication, are false and must be rejected.

In a statement, the GPCC noted that, although a meeting was held between the two church leaders and one other Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Anyani Boadum in 2016, that particular engagement was rather to discuss comments made by Rev. Owusu Bempah in reference to the deaths of some Bishops in the country and not to seek any prophetic direction.

“The council wishes to emphasize with confirmation from Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Anyani Boadum that, at no point in time during the meeting, did Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah seek any prophetic direction from Prophet Owusu Bempah.”

“In any case, why would Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Anyani Boadum be in the company of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah if the latter was seeking prophetic direction for his personal life? We, therefore, call on the general public to ignore the content of the said video”, the release from the Council said.

Explanation from Council

1. The said meeting was at the behest of the National Executive Council of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council in 2016 to discuss with Prophet Owusu Bempah his utterances on some Bishops in the media and his prophecies of the death of some notable members of the Ghanaian society.

2. The Council delegated its President and then Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah and Rt. Rev. Dr. Rev. Nana Anyani Boadum, a member of the National Executive Council, to meet with Prophet Owusu Bempah instead of the entire National Executive Council meeting hm, so that Prophet Owusu Bempah would not feel like he was on trial.

3. The meeting was held on the porch of the Church of Pentecost Chairman’s official residence in a very cordial atmosphere. In the meeting, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah sought to understand the prophetic ministry of Prophet Owusu Bempah and how he began his ministry. The prophet took time to tell the GPCC delegation how he began.

4. After listening to Prophet Owusu Bempah, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah advised him on how men of God should communicate what God gives or reveals to them in public, being sensitive to the sensibilities of those they prophesy to.

5. According to our two elders, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah and Rt. Rev. Dr. Nana Anyani Boadum, Prophet Owusu demeanour at the meeting was very respectful, and he accepted the counsel of the Apostle Professor. The Apostle Professor thanked the prophet for attending to his call, and the meeting ended in the same warm and friendly atmosphere in which it began. Our two elders subsequently reported what transpired at the meeting back to the National Executive Council. Our two elders who were at the meeting and the rest of the members of the National Executive Council, therefore, find the twist of what happened very strange and unfortunate.