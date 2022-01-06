Parliament has announced a new date for the resumption of sitting for its second session.

The House will commence the session on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, other than the initially communicated January 18 date.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Parliamentary Service.

“The Parliamentary Service wishes to inform all Honourable Members and Staff of the Parliamentary Service that the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic will commence on Tuesday 25th January 2022 at Ten O’clock in the forenoon at Parliament House, Accra”, the statement mentioned.

On December 21, 2021, Parliament adjourned its sitting to January 18, 2022, without passing the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy of 1.75%.

It came after the house reconvened that day following the abrupt suspension of sittings by the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrews Asiamah, after a fight broke out during the voting on the e-levy.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, prayed the sit-in Speaker, First Deputy Speaker, Joe Osei Owusu, to adjourn the house until January 18, 2022, for cooler heads to prevail.

“All Honourable Members and Members of Staff are entreated to take note and attend upon the House timeously”, the parliamentary service release added.

Fight in Parliament

The decision of the First Deputy Speaker to take leave of the Speaker’s chair for the Second Deputy Speaker to take charge to enable him to participate in voting occasioned disagreement from the Minority, and a subsequent tussle over the Speaker’s sitting area ensued.

The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side, while some officials of parliament tried to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.

However, calm returned moments after, before the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, adjourned the sitting.