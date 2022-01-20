The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) strike which started today, Monday, January 20, 2022, left some Ghanaians seeking some government services stranded.

Business owners who visited the Registrar General’s Department were left frustrated with no one to attend to them due to the strike.

One person had even travelled from Takoradi to the Registrar General’s office in Accra, only to be left disappointed.

One other man renewing the registration of his school said to Citi News, “I have to go back and wait until the strike is over.”

In the Ashanti Region, there were some offices that were locked up because of the strike.

In the Northern Region, the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council offices were left deserted following the strike.

Some clients who visited to transact business were left disappointed. One of them spoke to Citi News.

“I wasn’t expecting them to be off today. I actually walked in to see that [they were on strike] so I am disappointed.”

The Public Relations Officer for the assembly, Amadu Mustapha Zakari, expressed some sympathy towards the frustrated people trying to conduct business.

He said they were left with no choice in the matter.

“What we are doing here is only in compliance with the directive that you are very much aware of,” Mr. Zakari said.

“So we are appealing to our clients to bear with us. There are demands relative to what we are witnessing today, and we think this is an important first step to drive home our point that conditions of service are not in the best of shape,” he said.

Members of the association in ministries, government agencies and departments, are taking part in the indefinite boycott of work.

The association is upset that a year after their proposed salary structure was sent to the Finance Ministry to deal with it, they are yet to receive any feedback.