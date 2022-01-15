The Odorkor Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigation into the circumstances that led to a fatal accident involving a Police officer at Atico Junction-Kaneshie which killed one person.

The police officer, General Corporal Mahmood Abdulai of RDF on January 13, 2022, was driving a Toyota Vitz taxi from Mallam direction towards Accra and on reaching a section of the Dr. K.A. Busia Highway opposite Atico Junction, he reportedly failed to exercise due care and attention and as a result, the vehicle veered off the road, ran over the pavement at his nearside and knocked down three pedestrians namely, John Mensah Sarbah, Dora Owusua and a yet-to-be-identified male.

According to the police, three victims who sustained serious injuries were put on admission at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

“The three victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for medical attention… However, the victim, Dora Owusua died while responding to treatment. Her body has been deposited at the same hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy whiles the others are undergoing treatment,” a police statement said.

The police further assured the public that it will do a thorough job to serve justice.

“We are assuring the public of a thorough investigation for justice to be served,” the police said.