Police have offered a GH¢5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who was seen in a viral video firing an assault rifle into the air in public.

The video showed the man firing the gun at the A&C mall in East Legon on December 31, 2021, supposedly to usher in the new year.

In a statement, the police noted that it “is a crime to discharge a firearm in public without lawful and necessary occasion under Section 209 of the Criminal Offences Act 1960 (Act 29).”

“The Police Administration after reviewing the video footage has placed an amount of GH¢5,000 as a bounty for anyone who can provide information leading to his arrest to face prosecution,” the police added.