Police in Sekondi in the Western Region, are investigating the alleged assault of a sports journalist working with Atinka Media by a police officer.

The victim, Solomon Amankwah, was said to have been beaten by one General Lance Corporal Prince Mensah of the Regional CID Operations and Intelligence Unit.

According to police, in the early hours of Monday, January 3, 2022, at about 2:40 am, Solomon Amankwah parked his car at the Sekondi Police Barracks without notifying any police officer at the station.

Police also said he had forgotten his ignition key inside his vehicle.

“He was later spotted searching for a piece of metal in an accident car parked at the police station, apparently, to use it to open his car door. The police officer arrived at the scene at this stage and, upon suspicion, questioned him about his activities and warned him to leave the barracks.”

The police said Solomon Amankwah refused to leave, prompting his arrest by the police officer.

“Solomon Amankwah resisted the arrest and the Police Officer applied some minimum force to eventually effect his arrest and sent him to the Police Station. It was at the station that Police got to know that Solomon Amankwah was a Journalist.”

Police said the Sekondi Divisional Command subsequently held a meeting with Management of Atinka Media Village Western Region “and assured them of a thorough investigation into the incident.”

They also stressed that “no one has the right to interfere with any exhibits at the station, and certainly no one has the right to attempt to break into an accident vehicle for any purpose.”

“It is appropriate to always seek the approval of the Police Officer on duty when intending to leave any personal property at the Police Station, or conduct any personal business on the premises of the station.”