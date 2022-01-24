A policewoman, Constable Regina Angenu of the Paga Police Station, has been shot dead by some unknown assailants at Bawku in the Upper East Region.

The Police in a statement indicated that “at about 5:00 pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022, the deceased, PW/Constable Regina Angenu of Paga Police Station paid a visit to Const. Erasmus Enkson of Bawku Division MTTU.”

On their way to Constable Enkson’s barracks, they were attacked by unknown assailants, and the policewoman was shot in the groin.

She died at the Presbyterian Mission Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, the body has been sent to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.