The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged religious groups to support Members of Parliament in prayers to prevent instances where chaos erupts on the floor of the house.

As a result of the hung Parliament, members of the majority and minority sides of the eighth Parliament have had a number of disagreements in recent times. In some instances, some MPs have been captured exchanging blows.

The most recent incident occurred on 20th December 2021, which has been widely condemned by various groups.

Speaking on 31st December watch night service at the St. Peters Cathedral Minor Basilica at Roman Hill in Kumasi, the Vice President called on Ghanaians to pray for President Akufo-Addo for wisdom in order to help him govern the country to ensure development.

He, however, stressed on the need for Ghanaians to pray for MPs to prevent the chaos which has characterised the house in recent times.

“Pray for the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Lord to grant him the wisdom to properly govern this country to ensure development. Pray for peace in the country.”

“Pray also for our Members of Parliament so that there wouldn’t be chaos on the floor of the house. We need peace in Parliament. I hope the parliamentarians here have heard it”.