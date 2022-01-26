The Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye (MP) has charged the new board of the TDC Company Limited, to reinvent their operational strategies and focus on the government’s new Affordable Housing Programme.

According to him, the housing project aims at increasing access to safe, secure, adequate, and affordable housing to low- to middle-income earners across the country.

He made this known during a short ceremony to inaugurate the new Governing Board of the TDC Company Limited in Accra on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

The government’s new affordable housing policy direction is to leverage on private sector investment by facilitating the provision of secured land, along with the requisite infrastructure, as well as work with relevant state institutions to grant tax exemptions, with the private sector providing the funding to undertake the actual construction works.

With the Ministry having completed the modalities for the implementation of the affordable housing programme, the Asenso-Boakye indicated that the Ministry of Works and Housing is ready to collaborate with the TDC on proposals that relate to the provision of affordable housing, adding that the success of this noble objective would be an enduring legacy of the government of H.E President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to the management of TDC Limited for the demonstration of consistent demonstration of operational viabilities over the years, which has seen the company increase its profit margins and by extension, impact the socio-economic development of the country.

“I am also aware of the company’s 4% revenue returns between 2018 and 2019,” the Minister added.

Acknowledging the contribution of TDC in the provision and development of infrastructure such as social housing, industrial enclaves and maintenance and construction of roads and public buildings, Asenso Boakye indicated his confidence in the new Board to consolidate the gains of the past, optimise the efficiency of the company, and make government’s affordable housing programme successful.

“It is my hope and expectation that, it would never be said anywhere that it was during the tenure in office of this Board that TDC was unable to make any significant contributions to government receipts or played that critical role required in support of government agenda to increase access to safe, secure, adequate, and affordable housing across the country,” Asenso-Boakye added.

The Minister further reiterated the importance for the Board to focus on their mandate of providing strategic direction to the management and desist from engaging in the direct day-to-day administration of the company, indicating that such undue interferences have, in the past, created problems in the smooth operations of institutions.

The Chairperson of the Board, Mr. Kofi Brako, on behalf of members, expressed his profound gratitude to the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for honouring them with the opportunity to serve on the AESL Board.

He assured the Minister of the Board’s commitment to providing excellent leadership to ensure that TDC plays an impactful role in the President’s Affordable Housing Programme.

“We are mindful of the sacred trust impose in us and this is an opportunity to serve our country and much work awaits us to further transform TDC,” he added.

The rest of the members of the Board are Ms. Alice Abena Ofori-Atta, Mr. Seth Abladey, Ms. Valerie Barbara Ashitey, and Hon. Davis Ansah Opoku, Mr. Nicholas Arthur and Surv. Samuel Abakah.