Workers on government payroll will have their January 2022 salaries paid on the 21st day of the month.

This is according to a memo from the Controller and Accountants General’s Department announcing dates for the payment of salaries of civil servants.

Salaries for the months of February, March, April, May and June will be paid 25th, 25th, 26th, 26th and 24th, respectively.

CAGD in a statement announced that: Notice is hereby given that the year 2022 Wages of Civil Servants, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all other Public Servants paid by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will be paid on the dates indicated below:

Month Pay Day

January 21st

February 25th

March 25th

April 26th

May 26th

June 24th

July 26th

August 26th

September 27th

October 25th

November 25th

December 19th

The statement also noted that: “The various banks will start crediting the accounts of employees from the dates indicated above. Any change in the above dates will be communicated to the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Assemblies and respective banks.”