Workers on government payroll will have their January 2022 salaries paid on the 21st day of the month.
This is according to a memo from the Controller and Accountants General’s Department announcing dates for the payment of salaries of civil servants.
Salaries for the months of February, March, April, May and June will be paid 25th, 25th, 26th, 26th and 24th, respectively.
CAGD in a statement announced that: Notice is hereby given that the year 2022 Wages of Civil Servants, the Ghana Education Service (GES) and all other Public Servants paid by the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department will be paid on the dates indicated below:
Month Pay Day
January 21st
February 25th
March 25th
April 26th
May 26th
June 24th
July 26th
August 26th
September 27th
October 25th
November 25th
December 19th
The statement also noted that: “The various banks will start crediting the accounts of employees from the dates indicated above. Any change in the above dates will be communicated to the Ministries, Departments, Agencies, Assemblies and respective banks.”