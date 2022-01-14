The Regentrofen College of Applied Science (ReCAS) in the Upper East Region has donated 10 hospital beds to the Bongo district hospital and the Namoo Health Centre to improve maternal health care delivery.

The intervention forms part of the institution’s corporate responsibility to ease the inadequate bed syndrome at the district’s hospital and the Namoo Health Centre that serves the people of Bongo and neighbouring Burkina-Faso.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at the Bongo district hospital, the registrar of ReCAS, Isaac Azure, said, the support was in response to feasibility findings that inadequate beds at health care facilities in the district were negatively affecting service delivery.

“ReCAS conducted a survey on health facilities in the district and found that most of the patients were found lying on the bare floor while receiving treatment. So, we thought that as an institution, we come up with this donation to get more of the patients to lie on beds and not on the bare floor for treatment.”

“We are making a donation of five hospital beds each to the Bongo district hospital and the Namoo health centre at a cost of GH¢35,000 to support them to offer better services, particularly maternal health care”.

Mr. Azure also hinted that, ReCAS will soon introduce both diploma and degree health programmes in physician assistantship, midwifery and nursing by the close of 2022 to train and improve the worrying health care personnel situation in the region.

Bongo District Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Stephen Bordotsiah, observed that inadequate beds at health facilities, particularly during the rainy season, continue to affect service delivery in the district and that, the donation will help address the situation.

He reiterated the district’s resolve to reduce maternal mortality, recording three (3) maternal deaths in 2021, attributing the success to a robust system.

Mr. Bordotsiah commended ReCAS for the handy beds and appealed to philanthropists and benevolent organisations to come to the aid of health facilities in the district.