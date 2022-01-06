The Ghana Police Service has arrested a long vehicle driver captured dangerously overtaking a truck on the Kwahu Fodoa road in the Eastern Region.

The 31-year-old driver, Awal Mohammed, was brought to the attention of the police after a Facebook user made a post about his conduct.

“The said driver was captured on video by a concerned citizen as he dangerously veered off his lane at a section of the road at Kwahu Foduah, and drove facing oncoming vehicles,” the police noted on Facebook.

He has been charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, careless and inconsiderate driving, causing danger to other road users, and causing road obstruction.

Such overtaking are known to cause a significant number of fatal road crashes on highways.

Ghana already recorded over 2,000 road crash fatalities in 2021.

“We wish to commend the good Samaritan for volunteering information leading to the arrest. We wish to further caution motorists to drive with due care and attention at all times to avoid road traffic crashes,” police said.