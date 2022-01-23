The Ashanti Regional Police Command is asking the general public to disregard a viral video alleging that a daylight robbery has taken place at Bantama.

In the video circulating on social media, some men on motorbikes are seen robbing a young man of his personal effects, after which they sped off.

According to the police, their investigations show that the said video is a music video which has been circulated by some persons to give the impression that an armed robbery has taken place.

In a statement, the police said they have invited the musician and the director to report to the regional police command for interrogation.