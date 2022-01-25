3 persons out of 23 who sustained injuries in an accident near Savelugu in the Northern Region have been confirmed dead.

This adds to thirteen the number of persons who have lost their lives to the accident.

According to police, three other victims are currently on life support at the Tamale teaching hospital.

On Sunday, a KIA Rhino truck carrying the victims, in an attempt to avoid hitting a cyclist, lost control and somersaulted.

Police say there were some 33 passengers on board the KIA truck and were said to be returning from a funeral when the incident occurred.

Police in the area say their preliminary investigations show that the driver was speeding.

They added that the driver has been discharged and is assisting in investigations.

Acting Regional Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga speaking to Citi News said: “We have three more deaths so far. 14 people have been treated and discharged. We have 4 at Savelugu and 6 at Tamale Teaching hospital. It appears that the cyclist didn’t stop. That is what we need to have since the driver is now being discharged. We want to talk to him, but he’s not able to tell us where and how we can find the cyclist. That’s his side of the story.”

The police are still investigating and on the lookout for the cyclist involved in the accident.