The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says it is recalling some batches of coagulated milk products from Nestle Ghana Limited off the market.

It follows widespread complaints from consumers of the products – Ideal and Carnation Milk.

The food regulatory body in a statement disclosed that several batches of the products were recalled after a “comprehensive regulatory action” and a microbial laboratory analysis of samples of the product at the factory.

According to the FDA, a total of 57,938 cans of the products have been retrieved by Nestle across the country as of January 9, 2022.

Results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of samples and therefore there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestle.

The analysis also confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product.

“So far, the root cause analysis indicates that the skimmed milk powder (raw material) used to produce the milk complained of has poor heat stability. This results in the denaturing of the protein, leading to the coagulation of the milk. Denatured protein, however, poses no health risk”, the FDA statement disclosed.

Below are the batches with the affected raw materials that are being recalled:

ldeal Milk: 12651489, 12951489, 12961489, 13001489, 13031489, 13131489, 13161489, 13171489, 13341489, 13351489.

Carnation Milk: 12901480, 12911489, 12931489, 12941489, 12951489,12591489, 12601489, 12611489, 12651489, 13061489, 13071489, 13081489, 13091489, 13101489.

The process according to the FDA is being monitored.

It, therefore, urged persons in possession of ldeal and Carnation milk with the batch numbers listed above to return them to Nestle or any FDA offices nationwide.

The Authority further assured the public that its Industrial Support Department continues to work with Nestle to ensure that the quality defect would not recur.

“The FDA wishes to commend consumers for their alertness and to encourage them to continue reporting issues observed with any of its regulated products for the appropriate regulatory measures to be taken to ensure the health and safety of the public”, the statement added.