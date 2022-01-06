A number of Senior High Schools (SHS) across the country have started receiving food items from the National Buffer Stock Company ahead of the reopening of schools.

This comes after complaints of food shortages over the period by some of the Senior High Schools.

In an interview with Citi News, the President of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools, Alhaji Yacoub Abubakari urged the government to ensure regular supply for a smooth academic year.

“It’s true that the distribution of foodstuff to the various Senior High Schools has begun. It has been ongoing for the past three days now. Quite a number of schools have received the food items. There are some schools in remote areas who are yet to receive the full compliments of theirs.”

“We are hoping to sort all the schools out by close of today.”