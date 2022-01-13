Second and third-year students in second cycle schools will be heading back to school on February 7, 2022.

According to a Ghana Education Service release, the first years have a tentative reopening date of April 4, 2022.

All students in basic schools will return to school on January 18.

The delays in releasing the reopening date had caused concern among stakeholders because private schools had begun their academic work.

Prominent on the calendar is the gradual phasing out of the double-track system.

However, the latest review will be the introduction of a semester-based academic calendar for public Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High Schools.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said: “We are working to come up with a calendar that goes beyond 2022. We are finalizing that bit of it, but we can’t keep waiting until that is done.”

Find the calendars here.

Find below the full statement from the GES