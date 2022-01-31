Wards at the West Gonja Hospital in Damongo are almost empty as a partial strike by doctors intensifies.

Doctors at the hospital began a partial strike on 21st January 2022, following the resignation of the Medical Director and Clinical Coordinator.

The strike at the Hospital is worsening as patients are left stranded at the outpatients’ department.

The doctors are only attending to Obstetric emergencies, pediatric emergencies, and medical emergencies.

The situation has left many patients frustrated at the OPD.

The usual busy scenes at the hospital were missing when Citi News visited the facility.

Only four patients were seen at the male and female wards.

It was observed that though some doctors were around, they were only attending to patients at the emergency ward and the few on admission.

Most patients who need inpatient care are stabilized and referred.

The Hospital Administrator who confirmed this to Citi News off-record said the office of the Catholic Bishop who runs the hospital is working to resolve the impasse.

Sources say the Medical Director and Clinical Coordinator resigned over some managerial changes at the hospital.