The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, wants the public to support the introduction of the 1.75% Electronic Transaction Levy.

According to him, the introduction of the levy will aid in the construction of more good roads nationwide.

Mr. Amoako-Atta made these comments after an inspection of the two-tier Tamale interchange in the Northern Region on Thursday, January 6, 2021.

The Minister also said the introduction of e-levy will provide enough funds to develop the road sector immensely, and that will be appreciated by every citizen.

“Everybody should support the e-levy which coming for our benefit and our own good to develop the infrastructural base of our country particularly the roads sector. It is a good thing for us because it is going to take us from our current stage to a level that will be appreciated by every Tom, Dick and Harry in this country.”

About e-levy

The government through the Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta introduced the levy as part of the 2022 budget.

However, its voting led to fisticuffs in the Parliament due to the sharp division on the controversial levy.

The Minority and the Majority are sharply divided over the levy and its implications for financial inclusion and the cash-lite society agenda.

The Minority has said it will do all it can to ensure that the bill does not see the light of day, insisting it is not in the best interest of Ghanaians.

However, the Majority has maintained that the levy will help the government raise the needed revenue to meet the infrastructural demands of the country.

Meanwhile, the house could not approve the bill before proceeding on recess. It will resume sittings on January 25, 2022.