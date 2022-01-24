The Ghana Armed Forces has refuted claims that there was a military officer involved in the robbery incident, which occurred at Buipe in Tamale.

Police reports indicated that the five suspects, including a man wearing a military camouflage uniform, were arrested for snatching a 2012 Toyota Camry vehicle from its owner at gunpoint.

The police also retrieved a G3 rifle and a pistol, military uniforms, and voter ID cards.

But reacting to the matter, the Acting Director of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Commander Andy La- Anyane, clarified that the suspect is not a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces, and expressed worry about the increasing spate of impersonation by civilians.

“The attention of the Ghana Armed Forces has been drawn to several videos and pictures on various social media platforms of the arrest of a car snatching syndicate at Buipe alleged to have attacked and snatched a car from a victim at Tamale. In the said videos and pictures, one of the suspects is seen wearing a military camouflage uniform and has been described variously as a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces.”

“We wish to state categorically that the suspect is not a soldier of the Ghana Armed Forces. The Armed Forces is worried about the rising spate of impersonation by civilians, either wearing military uniforms or posting of fake pictures of themselves as military officers to defraud unsuspecting Ghanaians.”

Commander Andy La- Anyane pinned the trend on the unauthorized sale of military uniforms and military pattern gadgets by some vendors, saying such action is inimical to national security.

The Ghana Armed Forces also assured of collaboration with the Ghana Police Service to unravel the source of the military uniforms in the incident and also stop the unauthorized sale of military uniforms across the country.

“Ghanaians should be confident to provide information to the security agencies in order to nip this trend in the bud.”

It further advised the public to be circumspect in dealing with persons who pose as military personnel.

“Please contact the Directorate of Public Relations on 0544338030 when in doubt.”