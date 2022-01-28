A Tamale Circuit Court has sentenced five suspects who were involved in a car robbery incident in Tamale to 15 years in prison each.

This comes after the five pleaded guilty to the charges in the previous court hearing.

The five suspects were among some six persons who were arrested for snatching a Toyota Camry in Johnshegu, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

The suspects were charged on five counts, thus, conspiracy to rob and robbery, possession of fire arms without lawful authority, possession of police and military uniform and other accoutrements without lawful excuse among others.

During the court hearing today, Friday, a Tamale Circuit Court judge, his worship Alexander Oware, sentenced the five suspects to prison on four of the counts.

Meanwhile, two other suspects are still standing trial in connection with the case.

In an interview earlier with Citi News, Acting Regional Public Relations Officer for the Northern Regional Police Command, Superintendent Bernard Baba Ananga, said police are still searching for three other suspects involved in the robbery.