The Colleges of Education Teachers’ Association of Ghana (CETAG) has declared an indefinite nationwide strike over service conditions.

The decision was arrived at after an emergency meeting by the CETAG National Council over the failure of the government to implement the conditions of service agreed upon between 2017 and 2020.

In effect, all 46 public colleges of education are to embark on the strike beginning tomorrow, Thursday, January 6, 2022.

CETAG says, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on September 24, 2021, after reaching agreements on conditions of service for members of the association.

“The association’s National Council has resolved to follow through with its decision to withdraw teaching, one of its main duties as stipulated in the harmonized conditions for Colleges of Education”, a statement from CETAG noted.

It added that “the National Council would like to use this opportunity to entreat all CETAG members to comply with this directive until further notice.”

The last time CETAG embarked on a strike was in December 2018.

This was after it accused the government of breaching the terms of an agreement it had with them on the payment of interim premiums and book and research allowances.

Their strike forced the Ministry of Education to order the closure of all the 46 Colleges of Education in the country.

CETAG subsequently called off the strike after they agreed to resume negotiations with the National Labour Commission and Labour Ministry.