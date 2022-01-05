Through a subsidized loan program, Ghanaian teachers are to be provided an opportunity to own houses in desired locations across the country, President Akufo-Addo has announced.

The President said the government is targeting to develop 10,000 housing units for teachers across the country in the next two years.

He was speaking at the 6th Quadrennial and 53rd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) in the Ashanti Region.

He said the move is part of the government’s plans to provide affordable housing for the teachers.

This is to be done through mortagage and rental to address the challenges of accommodation faced by the teachers.

“Through a subsidized loan program, teachers would be provided an opportunity to own houses in desired locations in various parts of the country. I am fully aware that one of the challenges facing the teacher is the ownership of homes. Beyond the finance is their inability to purchase homes where they intend to retire. ”

“Within the next two years, it is proposed that 10,000 housing units on affordable terms will be developed for teachers across the country”, he added.

The President also said talks are already ongoing among the Ministries of Education and the Works and Housing, teacher unions, and the National Service Scheme on it.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to address all outstanding issues surrounding the ‘One Teacher One Laptop’ initiative.

Some teacher unions and stakeholders in the country’s education sector have raised concerns about the initiative, which will provide laptops to teachers in Ghana on a cost-sharing basis.

“I am glad to hear how much you welcomed the supply of the laptops. I promise you that the other related matters of concern will be addressed. The relationship between GNAT and my government is a matter of concern to me, and I will do my very best to promote such a relationship.”