Three hundred birds and other poultry products have been destroyed on a poultry farm due to an outbreak of the Avian influenza in the Tema metropolis.

The latest case, which was confirmed on a poultry farm in Community 11 on Tuesday, January 4, 2021, has also led to the closure of the farm.

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Yohane Amarh Ashitey, urged residents in Tema to remain calm following the outbreak.

Mr. Yohanne said veterinary and environmental health officers have intensified surveillance in the metropolis to ensure that infected birds are not transported to markets.

He said there were teams on the ground to monitor and test birds suspected of having the flu.

“All of us should not panic. It is under control. The assembly is going from place to place, putting everything under control.”

“So all these teams are on the ground. They are all working and I believe that because of all these actions we have taken, it will be a little bit difficult for somebody to sneak these birds to the market.”

In 2021, seven regions reported cases of the flu; namely the Upper West, Greater Accra, Central, Ashanti, Volta, Western and Western North Regions.

Over 6,000 birds had to be killed because of Flu in the Tema West Municipality.

During the last outbreak, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced a total ban on the importation of poultry and poultry products from neighbouring countries where the prevalence of the disease was confirmed.

There was also a ban on the movement of poultry and poultry products within and from the affected regions and districts to other parts of the country, and strict inspection and issuance of permits to cover the movement of all poultry and poultry products from unaffected parts of the country.