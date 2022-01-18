An investment management company, Tesah Capital Limited, has dissociated itself from an alleged Ponzi scheme known as Tizaa Ghana Fund.

A publication by GhanaWeb about the alleged Ponzi scheme, Tizaa Ghana Fund, had the company’s logo in the background, an image captured at the recent launch of Tesah Capital’s Collective Investment Schemes.

But a statement from Tesah Capital Limited has asked the public to disregard the publication as it has no connection or relationship with Tizaa Ghana Fund.

“The attention of the Board of Directors and Management of Tesah Capital Limited has been drawn to a publication on the GhanaWeb news portal about an alleged Ponzi scheme known as Tizaa Ghana Fund. The publication was unfortunately illustrated with a library photo of the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission with our company’s logo in the background, an image captured at the recent launch of Tesah Capital’s Collective Investment Schemes.”

“We urge the public to shed any negative impression the unfortunate publication on GhanaWeb might have created about Tesah Capital.”

It stressed that the company does not operate a Ponzi scheme, but provides legitimate investment services and products to its customers.

If further noted that Tesah Capital is duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment management company with more than a decade’s track record in “delivering the best investment services to our clients.”

“All our funds – namely the Tesah Treasury Trust and the Tesah Future Fund – are appropriately licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and currently serve the investment needs of our customers. We pride ourselves in being law-abiding and compliant with all applicable regulations,” the statement added.