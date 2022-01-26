The Rebecca Foundation has donated Hospital beds, COVID-19 test kits, wheelchairs, Nebulizers, gowns and other hospital equipment to health centres in the Eastern Region, Ashanti Region and Greater Accra Region to help increase the capacity of these facilities to manage intake of COVID-19 patients and also to improve healthcare.

Making the presentation on behalf of the First Lady of the Republic, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Rebecca Foundation, Mrs Akosua Newman Director of Operations at the Office of the First Lady, said the Rebecca Foundation is committed to its support to health facilities across the country, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mrs Newman commended all health workers for their immense sacrifice and dedication to the fight against COVID-19, adding that “the First Lady is truly grateful to all of you and hopes this donation will support the improvement in the care of COVID-19 patients”.

Mrs Newman also took the opportunity to entreat the public to always adhere to the various safety protocols to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Representatives of the various beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the First Lady and the Rebecca Foundation for the kind gesture and pledged their facilities’ commitment to ensuring Ghana defeats the pandemic.