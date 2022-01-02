A joint police-military patrol team has arrested three suspects, for unlawful possession of a firearm and other offensive weapons in Ho, in the Volta Region.

The three; Doe Kofi age 20; Appiah Joseph age 27; and Yaovi Gideon age 27, were apprehended last night at a hideout around an area called the Barracks New Town which is a suburb of Ho.

The suspects are currently in police custody but are yet to be arraigned.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Volta Regional Police Command, Inspector Prince Dogbatse speaking on the matter said they had strong cause to believe that the weapons the suspects had were “adapted for the commission of crime.”

Police found a revolver, a club, four whips, knives, a screwdriver, bicycle chains and one full head mask in a bag the suspects had.

“They are going to be arraigned before the court as soon as practicable,” Inspector Dogbatse said to Citi News.