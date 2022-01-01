Police in Accra have arrested two persons in connection with the death of a US national at a hotel room at Abelemkpe, a suburb of Accra.

The two suspects who are in the custody of the police, are currently assisting with investigations into the matter.

The incident is said to have occurred on December 14, 2021, at Rayporsh Hotel, where the deceased, identified as Julie Diane Williams, was found dead.

“In line with international best practice, after informing the family of the current state of the investigations, we are now in a position to make public certain details about the case without compromising the ongoing investigations.”

“So far, two people (names withheld) are currently in custody helping police investigations”, the police in a statement disclosed.

Officials from the United States Embassy have been informed to aid the Police in its probe.

Preliminary Police investigation has established that the deceased US national arrived in Ghana on December 3, 2021, from Nigeria.

Having tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival, she was taken into an isolation centre at Ave Maria Hotel, South Legon.

Further investigation revealed that on December 6, 2021, the deceased was picked up by some alleged friends from the isolation centre and taken to Zoko Lounge at Airport residential area where she had lunch and was then taken to the Rayporsh hotel at Abelemkpe.

Records available at the Rayporsh Hotel indicate that the deceased checked out from the hotel on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at noon intending to travel back to Nigeria but could not proceed because of visa issues.

She returned to the hotel the same day at 2:00 pm and checked in again.

On December 14, 2021, police received a complaint from two of the staff of the hotel to the effect that they said Julie Diane Williams was found unconscious in her room at the hotel.

A police team proceeded to the hotel and, after the necessary protocols, took her to the Police Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police say they are awaiting the full autopsy report, including toxicology and histopathology examinations.

The statement added that the Ghana Police Service is “assuring the general public, the relatives of the deceased and officials of the US Embassy that police investigations into the death will be careful and thorough.”