United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has received $2.6 million from the UK and Irish governments to support Uganda’s safe reopening of schools.

The officials say the primary focus will be on school-based surveillance for early identification, reporting, and management of emerging Covid-19 cases in schools, and the secondary focus will be on mental health of teachers and children, as well as the psychosocial training to readjust to school life following the two-year virus-induced lockdown.

It is anticipated that these are critical activities will enable schools to remain open and continue to provide education for the country’s children.

The initiative will enable up to 40,000 schools (both public and private) across the country to effectively track and manage Covid-19 cases and support students and teachers on re-entry.

The UK has provided £450,000 (about $609,594) towards the initiative, while the Irish government has injected Euro 1.8 million (about $2 million) for the school reopening strategy.

Speaking at the opening of a one-day training programme for teachers and head teachers at Buganda Road Primary School in the capital Kampala on Thursday, Ms Kate Airey, British High Commissioner to Uganda, said “I sympathise with my Government of Uganda colleagues who have had to make really difficult decisions over the last two years. I, like all Ugandans, were relieved when the Government announced schools would be reopening on the January 10, 2022.”