The Upper East Regional Security Council has placed a ban on the use of motorbikes in the Bawku Municipality and its environs.

In a statement, the council said the ban followed an examination of the “security situation and its volatile nature” in Bawku.

“It is also instructive to note that this ban does not include motor tricycles. The ban affects both sexes,” the statement said.

An earlier ban had been placed on male pillion riders, with only medical exemptions being given.

The most recent ban follows an incident in which two persons are feared dead, and eight others wounded after a gun attack.

The attack occurred on Sunday at about 4:00 pm in Daduri, a suburb of Bawku.

Recent tensions can be traced to December 27, 2021, when there was gunfire in parts of the town after attempts to perform the final funeral rites of a Chief who died about 41 years ago.

The violence resulted in a curfew being placed on the entire township and a ban on smock wearing.

Thirteen persons were subsequently arrested and airlifted to Accra following the violence.

The incident also resulted in heavy security deployment to communities within the municipality.