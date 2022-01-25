The timely intervention of the Upper West Regional Immigration service prevented 29 children from being transported to the Bono Region to become child laborers.

According to a report by the Immigration Service, upon interrogating thirteen suspected traffickers, it was established that they were parents and family members of the children between ages one and thirteen.

The children that were rescued from being trafficked include eighteen Burkinabes smuggled by seven assailants and eleven Ghanaians smuggled by six Ghanaian citizens.

Speaking to Citi News, the PRO of the Upper West Immigration Service, Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul Mumin Seidu said, “Ignorantly they were telling us yes, it is their children, they are aware. They are usually given to cocoa farmers and café farmers. We are working on some intelligence pointing to the fact that when they are transported to these areas, they are given to the farmers as child laborers.”

He further indicated that the Burkinabe residents have been made to return to their country while the Ghanaians are being educated about such illegal acts.