The Kremlin has said it sees the Western military alliance Nato as a security threat, and is demanding legal guarantees that it will not add new members further east, including neighbouring Ukraine. But the US has said the issue at stake is Russian aggression, not Nato expansion.

Fears of invasion have prompted Western embassies in Kyiv to withdraw some personnel.

‘Largest invasion since World War Two’

Taking questions from reporters, Mr Biden replied “yes” when asked whether he could see himself imposing sanctions on the Russian president personally in the event of an invasion.

Such a move across Ukraine’s border would mean “enormous consequences worldwide” and could amount to “the largest invasion since World War Two”, he said.

In the past the US has imposed sanctions on foreign leaders including Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro and former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Measures included blocking property and transactions related to the leaders’ respective countries.

Mr Biden added that he would feel obliged to beef up Nato’s presence in eastern Europe if Russia invaded.

“We have to make it clear that there’s no reason for anyone, any member of Nato, to worry whether… Nato would come to their defence,” he said.

But he repeated that there were no plans to send US troops to Ukraine itself.

Russia responded angrily to the remarks and accused the US and NATO of “flooding” Ukraine with weapons and Western advisers.

“There is no explanation for what the American fleet is doing near the Russian coast,” Moscow’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

The US has already put 8,500 combat-ready troops on alert to deploy at short notice – partly to help reinforce Nato allies – which Russia said caused it “great concern”.

And on Tuesday Washington also warned Russian ally Belarus that it would “face a swift and decisive response” if it assists in an invasion.

‘Unprecedented’ and ‘severe’ sanctions

During crisis talks on Monday, Western powers agreed to “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia if it were to invade.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that the Western allies would respond to any incursion with “severe” economic sanctions, adding that Britain was prepared to deploy troops to protect Nato allies in the region.

He raised the issue of banning Russia from the Swift international payments system, a move which senior Russian officials said meant Europe would not be able to pay for and receive Russian products.

French President Emmanuel Macron meanwhile said dialogue with Moscow would continue.

He would speak by phone to Mr Putin on Friday, he added, and seek clarification about Russia’s intentions towards Ukraine.

Separately, Mr Biden’s administration said it was working with oil and gas suppliers around the world to boost shipments to Europe in the event of Russia cutting off supplies, the New York Times reports.