The University Teachers Association of Ghana, UTAG, is set to begin an indefinite strike from today, Monday, January 10, 2021.

The association in a statement dated January 6, 2022, complained about what it refers to as the lack of trust that has so far characterised their engagements with the Fair Wages and Salaries Commision (FWSC).

The National Executive Commitee (NEC) of UTAG thus resolved to withdraw teaching and related activities, effective today, Monday, January 10, over the that failure of the employer to adhere to agreed timelines.

UTAG members on all campuses are to withdraw teaching and other activities like examinations, invigilation, marking of examination scripts and the processing of examination results.

The association has been asking the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.